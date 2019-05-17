|
Mildred C. (Lacey) Miele, 97, formerly of East Bridgewater and Brockton, died Monday, May 6, 2019, at Alliance Health of West Acres in Brockton. She was the beloved wife of Aldo Miele, who died in October 2010. She was born and raised in Randolph, along with her sister Dorothy Devoll, who died in 1994. Mildred lived in the North End of Brockton for over 60 years with her husband Aldo, where they raised their four sons at their home on Battles Street. The Mieles were especially proud of the flower and vegetable gardens they grew around their backyard swimming pool, where they loved to entertain friends and neighbors. Mildred was a lifelong member of Christ Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday school and was a yearly fixture working at the jewelry table at the church's annual Christmas sale. For many years, she enjoyed taking ceramic classes and was an amateur artist who loved to paint, even in her 90s. Her greatest joy in life, however, was being a devoted grandmother to her grandsons, Michael and Brandon. Mildred is survived by her four sons and their wives, Leonard and Stephanie Miele of Falmouth, John and Janet Miele of Plympton, Wayne and Nancy Miele of Coto de Caza, Calif., and Michael and Dina Miele of East Bridgewater. She also leaves her two grandchildren, Michael and Brandon Miele of East Bridgewater. Her visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton. Following the visitation and funeral service at 11 a.m., interment will take place at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mildred's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 17, 2019