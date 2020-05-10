|
Mildred J. (Baer) Brenner, 88, of East Bridgewater, died on May 4, 2020 at the Life Care Center of West Bridgewater. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert Brenner for 57 years and sister of the late Helen Quinn. She was born in Boston in 1931, she was the youngest of two daughters of the late George and Lillian (Koch) Baer. After graduating from Roslindale High School. Millie worker for the Telephone Company as an operator, then supervisor, retiring in 1986. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. In her free time, she enjoyed playing the organ and singing, also doing embroidery. She leaves behind a daughter Heidi (Brenner) Ibanez and her husband Bob of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; also leaves her niece, Jean (Quinn) Hutchinson of Clinton, Mass. Services will be private For online condolences please visit www.blanchardfuneralfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020