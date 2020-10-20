Mildred M. (Mahr) "Millie" Murphy, 71, of Brockton, passed away on October 17, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Born November 5, 1948, in Brockton, she was a lifelong resident of the city. She was the beloved daughter of the late Dorothy (Nash) Makela and the late James F. Mahr. Following in her father's footsteps, Millie was a gifted artist, spending countless hours painting beautiful portraits for her family and friends. An avid fan of country music, she spent her younger years singing in local establishments to the delight of many. She was employed for many years in several nursing homes throughout the city, taking great pride in caring for the elderly. She adored her 3 dogs and loved sharing their adventures on a Facebook page she created for fellow dog lovers. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was the loving mother of Jodi Coyne and her husband, Phil of Braintree, Robyn Teixeira of Buzzards Bay, and Roger Murphy III of Brockton; cherished "Mimi" of Jaime, Te'yana, Demarko, Mariah, Brittany, and Ashley; loving sister of Carol Lemons, Marlee Gomes, Kathie Audet, James Mahr Jr., Karen Ryan, Russell Makela and the late Robert Boncore and Richard Zemel. Also survived by several great great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Following cremation, all family and friends are invited to attend a funeral procession that will gather at Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday, October 23, at 10:15 a.m., followed by a graveside service in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton, at 11 a.m. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Millie's name may be made to Support the Soupman, a nonprofit organization she held dear to her heart. For more information, please go to www.supportthesoupman.org
. For online guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com
.