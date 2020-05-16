|
Mildred (Ash) Woodard, age 87, died peacefully at her home on May 6, 2020, in her home since 1960, in Pembroke. She was the only child of the late Arthur and Mabel (Bonney) Ash, and grew up in East Bridgewater. She was a graduate of East Bridgewater High School, Class of 1950. She leaves behind her grandson, Garth Tobin, who had resided with her for the last few years. She is also survived by her daughter, Donna (Woodard) Hanson, and her son-in-law Richard Hanson of Bridgewater. She was the wife of the late Donald D. Woodard; and the mother of the late Diane M. Woodard. Finally, Mildred leaves behind the rest of Garth's family, Tricia Tobin, also the mother of Alex and Kyle Tobin, Mildred's great-grandchildren of Plymouth. Due to Federal and state regulations of COVID, burial at Pembroke Center Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Because she had loved animals so much, and especially her cat, Cleo, donations in Mildred's memory can be made to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern MA, 1300, West Elm Street Ext., Brockton, MA, 02301 or online at APCSM. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Enterprise on May 16, 2020