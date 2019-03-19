|
|
Millard S. Cassady, age 88 of Middleboro, passed away on March 17, 2019 at Life Care Center in Plymouth. He was the devoted and beloved husband of sixty-three years to Eileen J. (Rodrigues) Cassady. He was the loving father of James M. Cassady and his wife Traci of Middleboro and Diana L. DiGiorgi and her husband Craig of Bridgewater. He was the brother of the late Marjorie J. Cassady. Millard was born September 25, 1930, in Plymouth, to Charles H. and Jessie M. (Shurtleff) Cassady. He served on the Military Police for 3 years. He worked for many years as a truck driver for Southeastern Concrete and was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 653. He was also a member of the Plymouth Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. Millard enjoyed gardening, being outdoors and spending time on his tractor. He built the home that he shared with his wife, Eileen and their family. He was a Green Bay Packers and Red Sox fan. Millard could be found visiting Plymouth Beach or watching the hummingbirds. He will be dearly missed. The services and burial are private. The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Millard's name to Old Colony Elder Services, 144 Main Street, Brockton, MA 02301. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2019