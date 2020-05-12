Home

Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Morgan J. Costello


1944 - 2020
Morgan J. Costello Obituary
Morgan J. Costello, age 75, of Hanson, MA, formerly of Brockton and Plymouth, passed away on May 8, 2020 at South Shore Hospital, Weymouth, of complications from Covid-19. Born in Waterbury, CT, on Sept. 20, 1944, he was the son of the late Timothy and Mary (Flaherty) Costello. Morgan was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Boston College, and Babson College. He was a Marine who served in Vietnam after Boston College. Morgan went on to teach 35 years at Milton (MA) High School-a career he loved. He was the football coach there for some years and also taught night courses at Massasoit Community College in Brockton. He will be remembered as a great friend and mentor to many. At Sacred Heart High School he was Mr. Heart at his 1962 graduation-sharing the award with his friend Jack Cullinan. At his retirement party, a former student called him the friendliest person she ever knew. He was also known for all the college referral letters and calls he made for past and present students. At B.C., he was instrumental in starting a Vietnam Veterans Group with yearly Mass and events on Veterans Day. Morgan was a Boston sports enthusiast as well. Morgan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marilyn (Podgurski) Costello, his son Timothy Costello and wife Melissa and two wonderful grandsons, Michael and Matthew of Hanover MA. He is also survived by his sister Mary Anne Costello of North Truro. MA and many cousins in Connecticut and many friends and colleagues. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. Morgan will be interred at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. If desired, memorial contributions in honor of Morgan may be made to American Brain Foundation www.americanbrainfoundation.org 866-770-7570. To share a memory or photo or express condolences kindly visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on May 12, 2020
