Muriel A. (McGarry) Hughes, a longtime resident of Brockton, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at 92 years of age, at Baypointe Rehab Center in Brockton. She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph W. and Madeylin B. (Stover) McGarry and the loving wife of the late Richard N. Hughes. Muriel leaves behind four children, Joseph W. Hughes of Taunton, the late Kevin M. Hughes of Osterville, Karen J. Hughes of Stoughton and Laura J. McIntyre and spouse Jody L. McIntyre of Las Vegas, NV. She also leaves behind three grandchildren, April R. Hughes of Taunton, Jeffrey Hughes of Taunton, Jessica L. Bramel of Bluefield, VA, and one great-granddaughter Felicia Hughes of Taunton. She was the cherished sister to her two siblings, the late Carol Ordway and Joan Gavin, and adored Aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Muriel was devoted to her family and loved spending time at the ocean. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services will be private with a celebration of Muriels life to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Muriel's memory may be made to Nemasket Orphaned Animal Haven, P O Box 233 Raynham, MA 02768. Guestbook and obituary at www.farleyfh.com. FARLEY FUNERAL HOME 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on May 5, 2020