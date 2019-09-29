|
Myrna Rose Riordan, 96, passed away at home on Sept. 22, 2019, after a short illness. Born May 22, 1923, in Massachusetts, to Ernest and Rose Dumas, she was the 7th child of 10. She married Joseph Riordan and had a son, Michael. Joseph got transferred to San Diego and they moved to the west coast. Myrna owned a florist shop for many years but later worked beside her husband in their collection agency and credit bureau. She enjoyed painting and was a past member of the Morongo Art Colony & Chaparral Artists. She was a great reader of books and loved to do crossword puzzles and snuggle with her cats. Myrna was preceded in death by her father and mother, husband Joseph and siblings Jean, Bob, Helen, Esther, Charlotte, George and Alan. She is survived by her brother, John; and sister, Joy; son, Michael (Bonnie); and daughter, Susan; grandchildren, Michael, Elizabeth, Mike (Christina), Timothy (Kara) Joseph and Samuel; and great-grandchildren, Izabella and Jennifer. Also by many loving nieces and nephews and their children. She will be missed. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, at Wiefels in Yucca Valley, Calif. Another memorial service is planned for May 2020 in Massachusetts.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019