Myrtle G. Lincoln Obituary
Myrtle (Mert) G. (Simmons) Lincoln, age 92 years, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Bay Point in Brockton, following a period of failing health, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 67 years of the late Calvin E. Lincoln of West Bridgewater. Myrtle was employed by the former Components in West Bridgewater for many years from which she retired. She enjoyed bowling, bingo and Days of our Lives. Myrtle was also an avid reader and card player. Her truest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was survived by her seven sons, Calvin, Edward, Donald, David and his wife Gisele, Michael, Dan, Jeff and his companion Rhonda, her brother Robert Simmons of New Hampshire; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. As well as several nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Dahlborg- MacNevin Funeral Home, 647 Main St., Brockton, MA. Myrtle's funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home followed by burial at Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater, MA. For directions or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019
