|
|
Nancy A. (Rowe) Peters, age 74, of Norton, formerly of Randolph, passed away at home, on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Elmer F. Peters. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her devoted children, John J. Peters of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Amber M. Becker of Cary, North Carolina. She was the dear sister of John E. Rowe of Brewster and Phoenix, Arizona. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 12 p.m. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral services beginning Thursday morning at 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home. Due to the limitation of flowers allowed at the National Cemetery, Nancy's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to Hope Health Hospice, 765 Attucks Lane, Hyannis, MA 02601. For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 19, 2019