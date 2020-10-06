Nancy E. Moberg Bezanson, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at the age of 80. She was the wife of the late William Bezanson. She leaves behind two beloved children, Noreen and William, as well as two grandchildren, Elise and Bryan. Nancy was newly made a great-grandmother this year, just 10 days after her own birthday, to great-grandsons James and Mitchell. She also leaves behind her younger brother, Carl, his wife Kathy, and their children, Melissa and Eric, as well as her late brother Roger's family Karen, Kristina, and Daniel. Family and friends are invited to a visiting hour on Friday, October 9, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Blanchard Funeral Home, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Due to current restrictions on capacity Nancy's memorial service will be private. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit ww.blanchardfc.com
