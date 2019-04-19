|
|
Nancy E. Sullivan (Mello), of Halifax, died April 15, 2019 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center after a brief illness at the age of 63. Nancy was born in Brockton, daughter of the late Ruth (Tufts) and Alfred Mello. Nancy was raised and educated in Bridgewater, graduating from Bridgewater Raynham Regional High School and had been living in Halifax for the past 15 years. Nancy worked for many years at Anthonys Charcoal Pit in Bridgewater where she had met her husband Ed. Nancy loved planting flowers around the yard along with spending time with her beloved pets, Theo, Callie, Lexi and her grand dog Conway. When Nancy wasnt busy with her pets she spent countless hours entertaining her granddaughters and watching them dance. Beloved wife of Edward P. Sullivan, Mother of Robert E. Mello and daughter in-law Shawna of Bridgewater. Sister of Stephen E. Mello and his wife Frances of Carver, Robert A. Mello and his wife Barbara of Duxbury. Grandmother of Abbigale and Annabelle Mello. Visiting hours will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, Monday, April 22, from 5 - 8 p.m. Funeral home service Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancys name to the Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Massachusetts, 1300 W. Elm Street Ext. Brockton, MA 02301. For online guest book www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2019