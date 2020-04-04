Home

Nancy J. Carlson


1935 - 2020
Nancy J. Carlson Obituary
Nancy J. (Chisholm) Carlson of Plymouth, formerly of Brockton, died peacefully on April 2, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth. She was the beloved wife of the late John Carlson. Born in Brockton, May 28, 1935, daughter of the late William and Mildred (Johnson) Chisholm, she was educated in Brockton schools and a graduate of Brockton High School. She was a loving homemaker, mother and caregiver. She is survived by her son, David Carlson of Plymouth; her daughters, Barbara McSweeney of Florida and Pamela Jones of Kingston. Also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Carlson, Terry Carlson, Allison Caff, Jacob Jones, Sean McSweeney and Shaina McSweeney. Services will be private. For online condolences, www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2020
