Nancy Lou (McKenna) Bunar, passed away peacefully at Benchmark Sr. Living in Plymouth, on April 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 54 years to the late Alexander Bunar Jr. Nancy Lou was born in Weymouth, February 5, 1943, to Mildred (Taylor) McKenna and Harold M. McKenna. She grew up in Whitman, where she graduated from Whitman-Hanson High School and Bridgewater State College. She was a science teacher early in her career. She married Alexander in 1964 and they moved to Hanson in 1966, where they raised three children. Later career positions included management at New England Quilt Supply, a fabric retailer/ distributor where she managed domestic and international fabric sales and distribution, and service representative at large chain retailers. She loved to play tennis and racquetball. She and Alexander often took bike rides along Cape Cod Canal. Other hobbies and passions included painting, quilting, sewing, gardening, reading and antiquing. She was a longtime member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Whitman, where she taught Sunday school and was active with the annual craft fair. Nancy and Alexander loved watching, over the years, their children and grandchildren play sports and participate in extra-curricular activities. She is survived by her brother, Brian McKenna and wife Sheila; and her children, son Michael, wife Andrea (Carli), their children Andrew, Sabrina and Samantha; daughter Michele, husband Kevin Donohue, their children Kevin Patrick, Jennifer and Connor; son Matthew, wife Jennifer (Jackman), their children Sophie, Sadie and Tommy; nieces and nephews Timothy McKenna, Thomas and Karen (MacNeil) McKenna, Jeffrey and Michelle (Greene) McKenna, and Jeane McKenna. Donations in her name may be made to your local Parkinson's Foundation or COVID-19 relief fund. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 14, 2020