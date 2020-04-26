|
Nancy L. Martynowski (69), of Brockton, died April 20th in the Southwood at Norwell Nursing Home. She was the wife of Walter R. (Sonny) Martynowski. She was born in Greenfield, daughter of the late Evelyn (Bassett) Stevens and John Stevens. Nancy worked as a home health aide for the Brockton Visiting Nurses Association. She loved gardening, the beach, her dog "Snowball" and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 sons, Timothy Baltzer of Pennsylvania and Paul Baltzer of Charlemont; 3 daughters, Dawn Pfisterer of Colrain, Tina Drake of Vermont and Cindy Garney of Brockton; 4 brothers, John, Alan and Mark Stevens all of Turners Falls, Regginald Stevens of Northfield; 4 sisters, Linda Carey and Helen Doolittle both of Turners Falls, Mary Lenois of Sunderland and Joanne Stephens of Flordia; 9 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Following Cremation, Services will be held at the convenience of the family. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com). Donations may be made in Nancy's name to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Road #3, Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020