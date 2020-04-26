Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funerarias Multi Culturel
238 Court St
Brockton, MA 02302
(508) 586-0030
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Martynowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Martynowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Martynowski Obituary
Nancy L. Martynowski (69), of Brockton, died April 20th in the Southwood at Norwell Nursing Home. She was the wife of Walter R. (Sonny) Martynowski. She was born in Greenfield, daughter of the late Evelyn (Bassett) Stevens and John Stevens. Nancy worked as a home health aide for the Brockton Visiting Nurses Association. She loved gardening, the beach, her dog "Snowball" and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she is survived by 2 sons, Timothy Baltzer of Pennsylvania and Paul Baltzer of Charlemont; 3 daughters, Dawn Pfisterer of Colrain, Tina Drake of Vermont and Cindy Garney of Brockton; 4 brothers, John, Alan and Mark Stevens all of Turners Falls, Regginald Stevens of Northfield; 4 sisters, Linda Carey and Helen Doolittle both of Turners Falls, Mary Lenois of Sunderland and Joanne Stephens of Flordia; 9 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Following Cremation, Services will be held at the convenience of the family. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information please visit (http://www.funerariasmulticulturel.com). Donations may be made in Nancy's name to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnik Road #3, Plymouth, MA 02360.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -