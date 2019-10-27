|
Nancy L. (Pipia) Morrison, 73, former Town Clerk in West Bridgewater, died peacefully on Oct. 23, 2019, after a six month battle with glioblastoma. Nancy was the loving daughter of the late Charles and Louise (Pals) Pipia and grew up in Avon. She was a graduate of Avon High School, Class of 1964 and received her associates degree from Chandler Business School for Woman. Nancy met her future husband while working at Avon Sole Shoe Factory and the two married on Oct. 15, 1967 and raised their boys in West Bridgewater. Nancy was a devoted homemaker and very involved with both her boys' activities. That same team spirit and support continued on for her grandchildren. She started her storied career in West Bridgewater in the school department. Nancy's devotion, hard work, organization, and people skills qualified her for the job of assistant town clerk. She proudly served as assistant town clerk from 1993 to 2003 and was elected to the position of Town Clerk in 2003 proudly serving until 2015. Nancy was a jack of all trades and she handled all of her tasks with honesty, professionalism, integrity, and always with a kind smile. She was well respected by her peers and was truly missed when she retired. Nancy loved being the clerk and actively supported all town related events. Nancy was a committee member of Boy Scouts Troop 23, member of Town Clerk Association, and was a member of the West Bridgewater Housing Committee. She loved to travel to Las Vegas with her friends, cherished the role of "Super Grandma" to her three grandchildren and was always a devoted friend to many. She was the loving wife of the late Peter L. Morrison and devoted mother of Brian P. Morrison of Pawtucket and Scott J. Morrison and his wife Michelle of Attleboro. Proud "Grandma" of Nicholas, Faith, and Grace. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater on Sunday, Nov. 3, for a visitation period from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. In honor of Nancy donations may be sent to West Bridgewater Emergency Fund, 65 North Main Street. West Bridgewater, MA 02379. For online guest book and directions visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019