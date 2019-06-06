|
Nancy Marie (Harris) Willis, on June 3, 2019, passed away peacefully at the Life Care Center of Raynham at the age of 80. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband Raymond LeRoy ("Mickey") Willis Jr. She was born in Brockton, the daughter of the late William and Ethel (Nordin) Harris. Nancy was educated in Brockton schools, and was a resident of Raynham for over 40 years. Nancy enjoyed reading, going to the movies, watching the Red Sox and the Patriots, and dining out to enjoy prime rib and a margarita. Nancy leaves her loving son and daughter-in-law, Raymond L. Willis, Ill and Sally P. McDonald Willis, of Cranston, R.I. She also leaves her sister Ginger Nordin of Brockton. She was preceded in death by her other siblings Frank Harris, William Harris, Richard Harris, Marilyn Wright and Jean Ross. Nancy enjoyed spending time in the company of her sister-in-law, Beverly Willis, and Beverly's children and grand-children. A funeral home service will be held at the O'KeefeWade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA, 02780, on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours prior to the service from 9 - 10 a.m. Burial will be in the family lot in Pine Hill Cemetery in West Bridgewater. The family of Nancy would like to thank Cheryl and the whole team at the Life Care Center of Raynham for their compassionate and devoted care, as well as Nancy's Primary Care Physician, Dr. Brian Blanchette. Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the CABbies - a non-profit organization helping local cancer patients at [email protected]
Published in The Enterprise on June 6, 2019