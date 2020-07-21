Nancy Marie Zuransky, 74, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Altamaha Healthcare Center in Jesup, Ga., under the care of Hospice of South Georgia, after an extended illness. A longtime resident of Brockton, Mass., Nancy was born October 16, 1945, in Medford, Mass., to the late Anthony Peter and Phyllis Rosselli Piccosi. She was a devoted Catholic and a homemaker who enjoyed watching sports on television and listening to Dean Martin and Elvis Presley. In addition to her parents, her husband, John A. Zuransky, preceded her in death. Numerous family members survive her including her son, John, and stepchildren, Susan, John and Danny. Private interment services will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Mass. Please sign our guest book online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com
. Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Ga.