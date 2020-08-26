Nancy Murphy

Nancy Boggan Murphy, 63, left this world peacefully and unexpectedly August 23, 2020, with David, her husband of 40 years, by her side. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. A graduate of Randolph (Mass.) High School and Bridgewater State University, Nancy enjoyed many different roles in life. She was a Physical Education and Health teacher, swimming and track coach, process scientist and coordinator of the local Even Start program, which focused on family literacy. Over the years, she also taught many local children how to swim and develop confidence in their abilities. Most recently, she served as the Adult and Community Education Director for the Region 9 School of Applied Technology. She was also a longtime member of the Board of Directors for Rumford Group Homes. Her most successful role in life, however, was as mother to her children, Bill and Erin, to whom she devoted her life. Nancy met every challenge she faced with grace and dignity and inspired all who came in contact with her. Throughout her life, she formed many strong and lasting friendships and treasured the many people she loved. Her hobbies were many. She enjoyed knitting and reading, took great pleasure in tending to her beautiful gardens and loved spending time by the ocean. Trips to Wellfleet and the family camp in Monmouth were always something she cherished. Looking forward to reuniting with her again someday in the future will be her husband David; son Bill Murphy (LCDR, USN) and his wife Michelle of Kailua, Hawaii; daughter Erin Murphy of New Gloucester; father William Boggan of Randolph, Mass.; sister Kathy Boggan and partner Kathy Russell of Monmouth; many relatives and friends and Blazer, her 13-year old canine companion, who was always by her side. She was predeceased in life by her mother, Ruth Boggan. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Harvest Hill Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Rd., Fryeburg, 04037 or to Rumford Group Homes, Inc., 201 Knox St., Rumford, 04276. Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, Bryant Pond, Maine.



