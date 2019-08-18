|
|
Nancy R. (Bouldry) Benson, of West Kingston, Rhode I Island, died on July 28, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. at the age of 84. Nancy grew up in East Bridgewater, daughter of the late Phyllis (Fairman) and Robert Bouldry. Nancy met her husband, Rodney E. Benson, at a local sawmill in East Bridgewater. The two courted before marrying on June 11, 1953, the day before Rodney left for the Korean War. While Rodney served overseas, Nancy worked as a telephone operator, secretary and volunteered for the American Red Cross. After Rodney returned they settled in Bridgewater where they would raise their six children. Nancy worked as a homemaker for many years, as well as a waitress in Brockton and Holbrook at the Stanney's Restaurant. She enjoyed playing bingo, gardening, and singing. Her favorite all time song was Coal Miners Daughter by Loretta Lynn. Above all, Nancy loved being with her children and grandchildren. Nancy was the loving wife of the late Rodney E. Benson. Mother of Rodney E. Benson Jr. and his wife, the late Maggie of Carver, Michael E. Benson of Mass., Linda S. Northup and her husband Thomas of Rhode Island, Roberta L. Jordan and her husband, the late Thomas of Fla., Barbara J. Collins and her husband Martin of Bridgewater, and the late Robert L. Benson and his wife Patty of Kentucky. Nancy was the loving Nana to 11 grandchildren and Great-Nana to 9 great- grandchildren. Sister of David Bouldry and his wife Sandy of North Carolina, the late Beverly Salamone, the late Betty Gaucher, and the late Lois Maloney. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, MA. A short service to celebrate Nancy's life will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Suncoast Hospice at www.suncoasthospicefoundation.org/ways-to-give For online guest book and direction's visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 18, 2019