Nancy Shaheen, of Weymouth, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 15, 2019, at the age of 88. Visitation will be held in the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., North Easton, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 193 Main St., North Easton. Interment will take place in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, Boston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For the full obituary, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.Southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 24, 2019