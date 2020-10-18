Nancy Thetonia, of Bridgewater passed away on October 16, 2020, after a long battle with dementia/ Parkinson's. She is survived by her two daughters Lori Thetonia and Linda Gunville; her grandson Stephen and his wife Amy; great grandchild Haley; grandchildren Michael Thetonia, Travis and Brigid Gunville and the late Hannah Gunville. She was born and raised in Brockton and worked for many restaurants including Christos. She was always known for her amazing cooking skills and was an avid animal lover. The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation In her name to the Brockton MSPCA. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332



