1/1
Nancy Thetonia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Thetonia, of Bridgewater passed away on October 16, 2020, after a long battle with dementia/ Parkinson's. She is survived by her two daughters Lori Thetonia and Linda Gunville; her grandson Stephen and his wife Amy; great grandchild Haley; grandchildren Michael Thetonia, Travis and Brigid Gunville and the late Hannah Gunville. She was born and raised in Brockton and worked for many restaurants including Christos. She was always known for her amazing cooking skills and was an avid animal lover. The family will hold a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers you can make a donation In her name to the Brockton MSPCA. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved