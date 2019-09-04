|
Natalie C. Freeman, age 90, of Brockton died July 16, 2019. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Emily F. (LaRocca) Carriuolo Sr. She was a 1946 graduate of Brockton High School and also attended the Boston Chandler School for Women where she majored in Business Administration. She continued her studies in Public Administration in Washington, DC while employed in the Federal Health Field. Natalie was employed in many areas including U.S. National Health Survey, administration management and Public and Scientific Communications. In 1968, she returned to Boston to work in the Office of Comprehensive Health Planning as a program consultant. She retired from federal services in 1978. For several years after that, Natalie was self-employed in financial services. In 1984, she assisted her brother, Dick in closing the Campello Shoe Store, the family business their father Joseph had established in 1922. As a young teen, her first job was working in the store after school while all of her brothers were in World War II. Natalie had many interests including travel and cultural events. Because her government work often took her to many interesting places, she was able to enjoy great art museums and cultural activities. She was a board member of a group that re-established the Metropolitan Washington Diabetes Association and chaired the public relations and childrens camp committees. She also enjoyed spending time on Cape Cod. Natalie is survived by her loving daughter, Anne Roscoe; grandsons, Brian and Mark Roscoe; great-grandchildren, Ella, Sophia, Elijah and Cayden Roscoe; as well as several nieces and nephews, great- and great great-nieces and nephews and cousins. She was the sister of the late Anne Gillis, Joseph, Dick and Chris Carriuolo. A graveside service will be held in her honor at Calvary Cemetery, 163 N. Cary St., Brockton, on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Natalie's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd., Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019