Neil Morgan, age 88, of E. Bridgewater passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Neil was raised and educated in Hanover. He attended Boston University prior to serving in the Navy. When he returned from the Navy he married his wife, Cynthia, in 1956. They started a family together in Abington where they stayed for most of their lives. Neil retired from New England Telephone after a career of 35 years. The last ten years, Neil travelled all over the world including but not limited to Greece, China, Turkey, Spain, and Africa. Above all his worldly travel, his fondest memories were of his many trips to Bermuda with his wife. Neil was predeceased by his beloved wife Cynthia Morgan (Churchill) and his son David Morgan. He is the father of Daniel Morgan and his wife Dorothy of E. Bridgewater, Amy Barrett of E. Bridgewater, and Kate Eysie and her husband Tom of Norwood. Neil was blessed with 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Services for Neil will be private due to the current viral crisis. He will be buried at the Hanover Center Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Cancer Society
at www. cancer.org
. Funeral Arrangements for Neil are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral home located in Weymouth. Visit www. CCShepherd.com
to leave a message for the family.