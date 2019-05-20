|
|
Nicholas W. Minerva, 65, of Brockton, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 under the care of his family and hospice after a period of failing health. Born May 3, 1954, in Brockton, he was the son of the late Sabino C. Minerva and Helen M. (Coughlan) Minerva. Nick was raised and educated in Brockton. He was a graduate of Brockton High School. Nick worked for Boston Air in Stoughton for many years. Some of his interests included woodworking, antique collecting and a good yard sale. His family and friends were very important to him. He is survived by his loving sisters, Donna R. Poliseno and Carol M. Minerva; his niece Dina Zampine and her husband Peter; his nephew Michael Poliseno; his great-niece Katelyn Zampine; his great-nephews Peter Zampine, Jr. and Michael Zampine; and his uncle Ronnie Coughlan and his wife Kathleen. Nick is also survived by his close special lady Pamela Baker. Funeral services will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123) Brockton on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Nicks memory to the , 1324 Belmont Street #204, Brockton, Massachusetts 02356. For directions and obituary visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 20, 2019