Noreen Lee Chilson, 75, of Park Street in Attleboro, peacefully passed away in her home Sunday, August 30, 2020, with her family by her side. So many people were blessed to have known Noreen. She was kind and generous to all, and she will be profoundly missed by everyone who crossed her path in life. Born October 2, 1944, in South Weymouth, MA, daughter of the late Lawrence and Alice (Sullivan) Chilson, Noreen was a 1963 graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, and graduated from Rittners Floral Design School in Boston in 1965; and Fitchburg State University in 1967, with a degree in Vocational Education. She later graduated from Taunton Beauty Academy. Noreen worked at her familys Chilson Nursery and Florist in Bridgewater, MA, for six years, and worked as a floral designer at many flower shops in Somerville, MA; Brockton, MA; Norwell, MA; Norton, MA; Attleboro, MA; San Francisco, CA; Los Angeles, CA; Utah; and FL. She owned and operated Noreens Flower Shop in Brockton for many years. Noreen was dedicated to her Catholic faith, and volunteered at La Salette Shrine in Attleboro, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She is survived by three siblings: Patricia Chilson of Bourne, MA; Alice Cunniff of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; and Mary Barstow of Winchester, NH. Also, her brother-in-law, Frank Barstow, of Winchester, NH. She is survived by two sons, James Glover of Nevada and Shane McManus of California. She is also survived by two grandsons | Nathan and Luke Glover, of Nevada. Noreen was a dear aunt to Kerry Cunniff and Kelly Robinson, of Florida; Donald Pittsley of Florida; her niece and God-child Merri Pittsley, of Raynham; and her niece and God-child, Alice Schuette, of Connecticut. She is survived by many friends and family, including her adopted daughter, Selena Powers, David Powers, Arlena Powers, Tasha Powers, Jessica Powers, Tobias Powers, and Maura Dowling. Noreen was predeceased by her beloved long-time companion Juan St. James, her sister Joan and her late brothers, James Henault and George Sonny Chilson; her brother-in-law Jase Cunniff of Florida, and her parents, Alice and Larry Chilson. A funeral will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Johns Church, 1 Saint Johns Place, Attleboro. In lieu of flowers, Noreen has requested that donations be made to Hebronville Food Pantry in Attleboro.



