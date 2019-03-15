|
Norma L. (Hill) Peterson, 86, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died March 13, 2019. Norma worked part time for the Brockton Public Schools for almost 50 years as her passion was to help children. Norma also was a member of Central United Methodist Church and was devoted to its Afterschool Tutoring Program. She enjoyed knitting and crafts, puzzles, reading, and her beloved pet Boxers. Norma was the wife of the late Victor E. Peterson; loving mother of Laurence Peterson of Brockton, Mark Peterson of Watertown, and the late Craig and Eric Peterson; sister of Lloyd Hill of Milton, and the late Donald and Fred Hill; and an aunt of many dear nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Sunday, March 17, from 4-6 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Cremation and private burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Brockton Church and Community Afterschool Program, c/o Central United Methodist Church, 65 W. Elm St., Brockton, MA 02301. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019