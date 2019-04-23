|
Normajean Jackson, 65, of Brockton, died unexpectedly on April 17, 2019, at Boston Medical Center. Born in Brockton in 1953, daughter of the late Howard Jackson and Helen (Coleman) Jackson, she graduated from Oliver Ames High School in 1971 and spent over 30 years selling real estate in the Brockton/Easton area. She is survived by her longtime companion, Ronald Crisona of Brockton; her brother, Timothy Jackson of Woodville, N.H.; her adopted family of Marion, Thomas and Daniel Deftos; her beloved dog, Suki; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman. Memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, 1300 West Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2019