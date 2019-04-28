|
|
Norman A. Bell of Bridgewater died April 23, 2019, in Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, at the age of 78. He was the son of the late Esther (Clancy) and Norman A. Bell. Norman was raised in Braintree and graduated from the Quincy Vocational Technical High School and was a master plumber. He had lived in Bridgewater since 1973, where he moved from Brockton. He was the beloved husband of Sandra L. (Davis) Bell; father of Jimmy Bell, Brian Bell, Robin Bell, Jeffrey Bell, Nancy Gildersleeve, Clancy Bell, Jacquelyne LaBonte and Donna Jaquins; brother of Kathy and the late Jack. Norman is also survived by many grandchildren. Visiting hours will begin in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Monday at 11 a.m. and conclude with a service in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Burial will take place in Elmwood Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019