Norman Terry Brust, 85, of Bridgewater, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 3, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. He was the loving husband of Janet B. (Biehn) Brust. Born May 29, 1935, in Syracuse, New York, Norman was the son of the late Leroy H. Brust and Betty (Reade) Brust. He was active in Boy Scouts, church, and was a self-taught mechanic. After graduating high school from Oceanside, New York, he attended Brown University on Navy ROTC where he received his BS in Engineering. While serving his time in the United States Navy he was stationed in Charleston, South Carolina from 1958-1960. He married the love of his life Janet Biehn in 1959. After active duty they returned to New York for some time and then later moved to Massachusetts, settling in Pembroke in 1971. Norman received his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University in 1967 and continued in the engineering field working for such prominent companies as EG&G, RCA, and General Dynamics. His interests shifted to sales and marketing, and in 1988 he started his own consulting firm helping small businesses and entrepreneurs with marketing and corporate strategy. Norman moved to Bridgewater in 2001 where he continued consulting and was actively involved in supporting small businesses, including involvement with the WPI Venture Forum, Southern New England Entrepreneurs Forum (SNEEF), and the BSU Entrepreneur in Residence program. He was active with local and regional Porsche clubs, including a term as President of the Northeast Region of the Porsche Club of America. Some of his hobbies were singing in the church choir, auto racing, country dancing, and restoring/driving his 1963 Porsche 356, purchased in 1966 but mothballed from 1974 to 2002. Norman is survived by his wife Janet B. (Biehn) Brust; his daughter Linda Bunyard and her husband Guy; his sons Peter Brust and his partner Susan Millay, Alan Brust, and Jeffrey Brust and his wife Colleen; and his sister Marjorie Farhood. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, one niece and one nephew. A family only service has been planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
