Olivia A. (Ornellas) Henriques, 97, of Brockton, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late John G. Henriques and mother of Stephen, Ronald, Robert, Donald Henriques and the late Jo-Ann Caballero. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. thence to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 2, 2019