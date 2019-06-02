Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
439 West St
Brockton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olivia Henriques
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olivia A. Henriques

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olivia A. Henriques Obituary
Olivia A. (Ornellas) Henriques, 97, of Brockton, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. She was the wife of the late John G. Henriques and mother of Stephen, Ronald, Robert, Donald Henriques and the late Jo-Ann Caballero. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., (Rte. 123), Brockton on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. thence to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton where a funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of her soul at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now