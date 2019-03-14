|
Olivia M. (Heath) Shaw, 93, a longtime resident of Stoughton passed away at home under the care of her family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was the wife of the late Earl Shaw. Born in Augusta, Maine, a daughter of the late Robert S. and Anne B. (Clark) Heath, she was raised and educated in Augusta. Olivia was employed as a stitcher for the former Cochran Shoe Company of Stoughton. She was a resident of Stoughton from 1971-1993, moving to Orlando, Fla., where she worked as a nursing aide in the healthcare industry. She later moved back to Stoughton. Olivia is survived by her daughter, Mildred "Milly" MacDonald and her husband John J. Jr. of Stoughton; and two grandchildren, David MacDonald of Quincy and Christine MacDonald of Halifax. She was the sister of the late Sylvester Heath. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton. Interment will follow in Dry Pond Cemetery, Stoughton. Visiting hours on Friday from 4-7 p.m. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019