Ona (Raudonaitis) Kazlauskas, 89, of Brockton, passed away June 2, 2019. Native of Lithuania, she played volleyball on a traveling team. With the ending of World War II as many emigrated to the U.S. she was displaced from her homeland via Germany to begin life again here. Ona retired from work as a seamstress and model for MacIntosh which was a local coat manufacturer well-known for quality and style. She was a communicant of St. Casimir Church and enjoyed her family and home. Her gentle spirit and kind nature will be remembered. She was the wife of the late Jonas Kazlauskas for 60 years until his passing in 2013; the beloved mother of Algimantas "Augie" Kazlauskas and his wife Kim (Morgan) of Lakeville, Minnesota, Joseph "Coco" Kazlauskas and his wife Joanne (Jezard), and Jonas "Buzsie" Kazlauskas and his wife Christine (Kimball), all of Bridgewater; loving grandmother of Jason and Elliot Kazlauskas, Joshua and his wife Ashley Kazlauskas, Katelyn and her husband Jonathan Hopfgerten, Kelsey and her husband Tom Benoit, and Leo and his wife Sarah Kazlauskas; and the great-grandmother of Isabella and Vivian. All are welcome to calling hours Thursday 5-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral Friday at 9 a.m. from Waitt Funeral Home, funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 87 North Main St., Avon, and burial at Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on June 4, 2019