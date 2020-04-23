Home

Rev. Otis Singleton


1942 - 2020
Rev. Otis Singleton Obituary
Rev. Otis Singleton, 77, of Brockton, passed away on April 18, 2020, after failing health. He was an Associate Pastor at Zion Temple Holy Church in Dorchester and the Pastor of Mount Sinai Holy Church in Taunton for over 25 years. His employment was at Westinghouse, then Flexcon in Randolph until retirement. Otis loved God, the Holy Bible, nature and sports. Otis was the beloved husband of Yvonne M. Garrett-Singleton for 35 years. Loving father of Otis Jarel Singleton of Malden. He leaves brothers and a host of nieces, neph-ews, cousins and friends and was predeceased by his parents and several siblings. A memorial service will be announced in celebration of the life of Otis Singleton. For his biography and updates visit www.waittfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2020
