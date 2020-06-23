Owen F. Donovan, 65, of Brockton, passed away at his home on Friday, June 19, 2020. Owen is survived by Tara, his loving wife of 40 years; his son William Donovan and his wife Jillian of Berkley, his daughter Deborah Manon and her husband Wandy of Brockton; his nephews Emmanuel Dookhran of Kingston and Kris Dookhran and his wife Sheila of Berkley; as well as nine loving grandchildren Wandely, Charles, Madeline, Samuel, Aidan, Anna, Carly, Sienna, and Antonio. He was preceded in death by his daughter Dianne Donovan. Owen was born on April 18, 1955 in Norwood, Massachusetts to parents William and Evelyn Donovan; brother to Leo Donovan of Walpole, Mary Donovan of Deerfield Beach, FL, John Donovan of Cincinnati, OH, and Ann Cohen of Ave Maria, FL. Owen was known as an amazing family man with lots of love and laughs to share with everyone who came to know him. He worked as a proud BAT bus driver for 32 years with the East Coast Transit Service in Brockton. He was well known and respected within the community by many. His selflessness and generosity will be remembered by everyone who had the special opportunity to cross his path. A visitation to celebrate and honor Owen will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main Street, Brockton. All are invited to attend, and flowers are welcome. A private service will be held on Friday June 26, 2020 at Pine Hill Cemetery, 438 North Main Street, West Bridgewater. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 23, 2020.