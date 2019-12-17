Home

Pamala L. (Sommer) Dernier, 71, of Brockton, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was the wife of Francis B. "Butch" Dernier; and mother of Joseph R. Dernier, Jennifer L. Massaro and Michael F. Dernier. Funeral services will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. For full obituary and guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 17, 2019
