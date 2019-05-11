|
Pamela A. Brown, age 68, of East Bridgewater, died May 8, 2019, at her home following her valiant fight with cancer. On December 2, 1950, the world of teaching changed. "The Beautiful Miss Brown" as she referred to herself was born. Pammy was one of those very fortunate people who from day one had a passion, and knew exactly what she wanted to do for the rest of her life. She wanted to be a teacher, she wanted to change people's lives, she wanted to set down and guide to a positive path. Above and beyond she fulfilled her passion. She was very proud of her schooling and rightfully so, she just kept going, school after school all the way up to her master's degree- Howard School for Girls, Oak Grove School for Girls, Vermont College, Cardinal Cushing College, Regis College and Wheelock College. Pam was a teacher for 45 years. Her real home was at the Arnone School, where she would teach during regular school hours, stay and work the extended day and fill her summers with the "Smart Start" program. Pammy was raised in Bridgewater and from the moment she started school to the day she passed, no matter where she was, what she was doing, what she was involved in: school, social life, camp, neighbors, she formed deep friendships. She was a larger than life character. There was no holding back, no beating around the bush with Pam regardless of your role in her life, sister, co-worker, friend, store clerk, boss, aunt, she would tell it like it was. That is exactly why she was loved to her very core. Her sarcasm, her sense of humor, her determination, and her absolute love and expertise of changing the path in so many people's lives is her legacy. Pammy loved her cats, Teddy Bears and the Boston Celtics. Pam was the daughter of the late Stewart C. and Ann C. (Carr) Brown; sister of Cindy Brown of Falmouth and the late David Brown; and aunt of Dustin Brown of Falmouth. She is also survived by several cousins. Her family wishes to thank each and every person who have contributed to Pammys life especially "Pammy's Angels" who is comprised of so many unbelievably dedicated friends who saw to it that she was cared for in every aspect over the past year and beyond; and to Lucia, Pammy's adopted daughter, as she would call her, she will always be with her. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Monday, May 13 from 3-6 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Tuesday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Bridgewater, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. It was Pam's request that in lieu of flowers, people donate a children's book to the Arnone Elementary School. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 11, 2019