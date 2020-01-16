|
Pamela (Gates) Hill Bacon, known in church as "Matushka Elizabeth", age 71 years, of Bridgewater, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Brighton. She was the wife of the Very Rev. John Thomas R. Bacon, and the daughter of the late William R. and Jane (Hill) Gates. Born in Harrisburg, Pa., May 20, 1948, she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1970, and in 1985 a certificate in accounting. She worked as the accounting manager and payroll specialist for the Brockton Visiting Nurse Association for over 30 years until her retirement. Self-taught in Pysanky (Ukrainian egg decorating), she loved reading and puzzles. She was a choir member at St. Marks Orthodox Church in Kingston. She was also the Pastors wife at St. Marys Orthodox Church in Chelsea from 1985-2014. Besides her loving husband John of 49 years, she is survived by her son Daniel P. Bacon and his wife Jennifer of Middleboro, daughter Juliana E. Sutton of Bridgewater, grandson Zackery M. Bacon, granddaughter Fiona M. Sutton, sisters, Gretchen E. Casagrande and her husband Henry of Ludlow and Trudi Stringer and her husband Rev. Gregory of Fairfield, CA, and her brother Thomas W. Gates and his wife Sue of Landisburg, PA. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. in St. Marks Orthodox Church, 261 Main Street, Kingston, Panikhida memorial prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral Matins will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Bridgewater. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Marks Orthodox Church, 261 Main Street, Kingston, MA 02364. For more information and guest book, please see www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020