Pamela Daley
Pamela (Stone) Daley, of Easton (former lifetime resident of Hanson), 67, passed away on October 23, 2020 after a 6-year fight with dementia. She was the devoted wife of Peter W. Daley for 45 loving years. Born on June 27, 1953 in Hanson, she was the cherished daughter of the late Russell W. Stone and Elizabeth (Fish) Stone. She was the beloved mother of Peter R. Daley, and his wife Tara of Hanson, Heather L Wagner and her husband Ryan of Easton, and Matthew Daley of Lafayette, OR. Pamela is also lovingly survived by her 5 grandchildren Emma, Drew, and Leah Daley and Nicholas and Chelsea Wagner. She is also survived by her dearest sisters Patty Searles, Nancy Nevens, and Jennie Bilunas. Pamela also leaves behind cherished In-laws Paul Daley, Paula Vignoni, William Daley, and Mary Turowski. She leaves behind many special nieces and nephews as well as many great friends. Pamela was a registered nurse for 38 years. Pamela took pride in her work with elderly patients for many years at Coyne Healthcare (formerly Del Manor) in Rockland, MA. In her spare time, Pamela loved to travel with her husband Peter and cherished her time with her children and grandchildren; especially during their time at their home-away-from-home, Saquish Beach. She was also an avid Boston sports fan. All services will be private. Donations in Pamela's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (ww.alz.org). For condolences visit: www.kanefuneralhome.com

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2020.
