Pamela Daley
1953 - 2020
Pamela (Stone) Daley, of Easton (former lifetime resident of Hanson), 67, passed away on October 23, 2020 after a 6-year fight with dementia. She was the devoted wife of Peter W. Daley for 45 loving years. Born on June 27, 1953 in Hanson, she was the cherished daughter of the late Russell W. Stone and Elizabeth (Fish) Stone. She was the beloved mother of Peter R. Daley, and his wife Tara of Hanson, Heather L Wagner and her husband Ryan of Easton, and Matthew Daley of Lafayette, OR. Pamela is also lovingly survived by her 5 grandchildren Emma, Drew, and Leah Daley and Nicholas and Chelsea Wagner. She is also survived by her dearest sisters Patty Searles, Nancy Nevens, and Jennie Bilunas. Pamela also leaves behind cherished In-laws Paul Daley, Paula Vignoni, William Daley, and Mary Turowski. She leaves behind many special nieces and nephews as well as many great friends. Pamela was a registered nurse for 38 years. Pamela took pride in her work with elderly patients for many years at Coyne Healthcare (formerly Del Manor) in Rockland, MA. In her spare time, Pamela loved to travel with her husband Peter and cherished her time with her children and grandchildren; especially during their time at their home-away-from-home, Saquish Beach. She was also an avid Boston sports fan. All services will be private. Donations in Pamela's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (ww.alz.org). For condolences visit: www.kanefuneralhome.com

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
Memories & Condolences
October 26, 2020
My thought go out to Pam's family ! She will will be missed but never forgotten !
Michael Crovo
Family Friend
October 26, 2020
Peter, So sorry for the loss of Pam. She will be greatly missed at All American. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jennifer Ferreira
Acquaintance
October 25, 2020
What a wonderful individual, raised a wonderful family with kindness, support and love. God bless you all.

Bill
Bill Sweeney
Friend
October 25, 2020
I'm so saddened to hear the loss of such a wonderful woman, My sincere condolences to The Daley family. My heart goes out to all of you. I had the pleasure to know Pam at work where we all respected and admired her work ethics and her infections smile lit the whole nursing unit up. My daughter became a new nurse and had the pleasure to work and learn from Pam. May she dance with the angels
Diane (Samya) Allen
Coworker
October 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Pam was very special person. May you Rest In Peace Pam
Edward and Janice Lawrence
Friend
October 25, 2020
She was a great coworker and friend she will be missed by manny.
Ann Crockett
Coworker
October 25, 2020
The Lord open his arm to let Pam in,,, we are real sorry to hear of Pam passing. We are real sorry Pete .
James and Arlene Pearson
Friend
October 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy Pete to you and your family on the loss of your beautiful wife. She's in good company in heaven. ❤
Gail Campatelli
Friend
October 25, 2020
Pam was the best nurse ever always a kind word for everyone and never raised her voice to anyone. She was great to work with and took great care of my mother when she was here.Rest in sweet peace Pam Til we meet again in heaven. Love you.
Cathy Cooper
Coworker
October 25, 2020
Pete, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. My prayers are with you and your family. Love, cousin Marilyn
Marilyn McCarthy
Family
October 25, 2020
Pammy, I will miss the love you always showed for Pete and your family, going to the kids and your grandchildren's sporting events. Your knowledge of the players and the red sox's made you my favorite women to watch all sports with. We had many laughs and wonderful times with Russ and Liz at Saquish with you and your entire loving family moments I will have until we laugh again. We love you, Pammy. Bill and Victoria
William Daley
Family
October 25, 2020
We were surprised and saddened to hear about Pammie's passing. May you all take comfort by celebrating all the days that were brighter because she was here. ❤
Janet & Dennis (Burpee) Litchfield
Friend
October 25, 2020
Pam always with a smile, a heart of gold. Our children grew up together, I never had to worry when my children were at the Daley's house. A women to be admired by many...Wishing you all strength and much love to you all. Pam be watching over you all as always...
Tamla Crovo
Family Friend
October 25, 2020
Dear Pete and family, Tom and I are so sorry to hear of Pam's passing. I have so many great memories of her. She was the best. Love and prayers to all of you at this difficult time. She is at peace...Bless her...
joyce pero
Friend
October 25, 2020
Pete, Pete Jr, Heather and Matt
Thoughts Ann prayers are with you and your families❤ Pam was such a beautiful woman with a warm heart, always had time for others.Always took the time to stop and say hello. I'm so sorry for your loss, my heart goes out to all of you.
Lee (Standish)Gamache
Friend
October 25, 2020
Sending love to all of Pam's family - your in our hearts and prayers. We miss your beautiful girl too ❤
Rosemary and John Corcoran
Friend
