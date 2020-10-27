I'm so saddened to hear the loss of such a wonderful woman, My sincere condolences to The Daley family. My heart goes out to all of you. I had the pleasure to know Pam at work where we all respected and admired her work ethics and her infections smile lit the whole nursing unit up. My daughter became a new nurse and had the pleasure to work and learn from Pam. May she dance with the angels

Diane (Samya) Allen

Coworker