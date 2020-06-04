Pamela E. (Rea) Forbes, of Rumford, R.I., beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. died on Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was 74 years old. Raised in Brockton, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Guido Rea and Florence (Briggs) Rea. Early in life, Pam proudly worked as a pediatric nurse's assistant and later as a single mother, moved to Taunton, Mass., to provide a better upbringing for her daughters, before moving to Pawtucket, R.I., with her companion, the late David Seigle. A kind and loving people person, Pam made friends everywhere. She adopted feral cats as her pets and enjoyed feeding the squirrels outside of her home at Rumford Towers. She was creative, she enjoyed journaling and writing poetry. Pam was also known for her sense of direction and loved to go on rides, sharing her favorite restaurants and stopping at gift shops where she couldn't pass up a perfectly written card, or an item with a cat on it, or a plaque with a phrase about home, friends, or family. Pam would often say that her greatest accomplishment was raising her identical twin daughters, she was very proud of them and their families. She is survived by Heather (Forbes) Boyle and her husband Brian of Seekonk, Mass., and Holly (Forbes) Marino and her husband David of Providence, R.I. Known as "Nanny", she was the cherished grandmother of Bliss and Hadley Boyle. Pamela also leaves behind her sister, Marilyn (Rea) Mendell and her husband David Mendell, many dear friends, and her furry grandchildren, Bucklebury, Sole, and nephew Dash. Pam's love for her family, friends, and all animals was truly unconditional. She is treasured by, and will be greatly missed by them all. Friends and family will be invited to a celebration of life held at a later date, due to current gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Winslow Farm Animal Sanctuary, 37 Eddy St., Norton, MA 02766, www.winslowfarm.com will be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.H. Williams & Co. Funeral Home. For online messages of condolence, kindly visit jhwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 4, 2020.