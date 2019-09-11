The Enterprise Obituaries
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
(781) 344-2676
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Farley Funeral Home
358 Park St.
Stoughton, MA 02072
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Stoughton , MA
Pasquale C. Carbone


1931 - 2019
Pasquale C. Carbone Obituary
Pasquale C. "Pat" Carbone, 88, a longtime resident of Stoughton, died peacefully at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Lillian C. (Jason) Carbone for 66 years. Son of the late Carmine and Caroline (Moretti) Carbone, he was born and raised in East Boston. Pat was a Corporal in the U.S. Army and a Veteran of the Korean War. He was a resident of Stoughton for the past 55 years. Pat was a machinist at Draper Bros. in Canton for many years before retiring in 1994. He also worked part-time at Stoughton Hardware. He was a songwriter who loved music and playing guitar. An avid Patriots and Bruins fan, he also enjoyed gardening, bowling, playing golf and playing cards but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. In addition to his wife, Pat was the father of Patrice A. Giammarco and her husband Adam of Stoughton and the late Michael W. Carbone and Kristine M. Carbone. He was the brother of Roseann Dasaro and her husband Frank of Everett, the late Jerry Carbone and his surviving wife Mary of Revere and the late Anna Carbone. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St., (Rte. 27) Stoughton on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 10 a.m. Visiting hours Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in Pat's memory may be made to the ., 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 11, 2019
