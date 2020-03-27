|
Pasquali J. "Pat" Covino, 77, a resident of Brockton, died peacefully at Copley at Stoughton on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Marjorie A. (Dean) Covino. Son of the late Carmen and Concetta (Giacobbe) Covino, he was born in Boston and raised in Hyde Park. Pat was a Specialist in the U.S. Army and a Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a resident of Brockton for the past 20 years after living in Stoughton for 24 years. He was a truck driver for Hyde Park Oil and then Seymour's Ice Cream in Dorchester for 23 years before retiring in 1990. Pat was a member of the VFW Post 1645 in Stoughton. He enjoyed hunting and was a member of the Stoughton Fish and Game. An avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, he also enjoyed Bingo, bowling, trips to Aruba and Foxwoods and playing cards with his family. Pat is survived by his children, Patricia A. Keefe and her husband Ray of Randolph and Thomas J. Covino, Stoughton PD and his wife Melanie of Stoughton, as well as his grandchildren, Nicolas and Jessica Keefe and Paul, Anthony and Michael Covino. He was the brother of Joanne Barlow of Easton and Carmen Covino of East Boston and is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, funeral services will be held at a later date. Interment will take place at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Donations in Pat's memory may be made to Stoughton Police Relief Assn., Attn: Robert Kuhn, 26 Rose St., Stoughton, MA 02072. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home (781) 344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2020