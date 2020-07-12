1/1
Patrice A. Buckley
Patrice Ann Buckley passed away peacefully July 3, 2020, at the age of 63. For the first time in her life Pattie Buckley left the party early. Pattie was born on September 25, 1956, the youngest child of Daniel J. and Anna P. (Hernan) Buckley. She grew up in Campello and graduated from Brockton High School in 1974. She worked for Brockton Multi Service Center for many years before making a career change and becoming a Court Officer with the Massachusetts Trial Courts before her retirement in 2008. Pattie was known for her quick wit and sense of humor. She loved Cape Cod, movies, books, crafts, and Irish rebel songs. If you followed the laughter you could find her on Thursday night at Christos with her girls. Pattie always had a spare room and she never turned away a friend in need. She had cats, dogs, birds, and plants, all living things that didnt give her a hard time. Through the years she loved and left Bill W. several times. Pattie never married or had children of her own, she would often say Ill stick with goldfish...when they talk back, you can flush them! She was a fun Aunt to her nieces and nephews and had a special bond with her niece Kait who predeceased her. She was simply full of fun. She will be dearly missed. Pattie is survived by her sister Nancy of Dennis Port and cousin Brian Gaffney of New Jersey. She was predeceased by her brothers Kevin, Daniel, and Paul. In lieu of flowers please do something kind and tell someone a joke. Visitation will be held at the Conley Funeral Home 138 Belmont St. (rte. 123) Brockton on Monday July 13 from 9-10am followed by a funeral service at 10am. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn and social distancing observed. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 12, 2020.
