Patrice "Patty" McClay passed away on March 13, 2019, after a short illness. Formerly of Abington, Patty lived in Brockton and attended GROW Associates Day program in Randolph. Patty was a special person. Her smile lit up a room, she loved holidays and was kind to everyone she met. Patty was the daughter of the late John and Mary McClay; and loving sister of the late John Jr. McClay. Patty is survived by her brother, Mark McClay of Tuscon, Ariz.; and her sister, Mickey McClay Wilson of Sausalito, Calif. There will be a celebration of Patty's life with her friends at GROW Associates at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22. There will be a funeral Mass at St. Bridget's Church in Abington on Saturday, March 23, at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GROW Associates. You can donate online by going to www.grow-associates.org and click on the "How to help" tab, or please send donations to GROW Associates, 68 Mazzeo Drive, Randolph, MA 02368. For online guest book, please visit www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019