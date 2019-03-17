Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrice McClay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrice McClay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patrice McClay Obituary
Patrice "Patty" McClay passed away on March 13, 2019, after a short illness. Formerly of Abington, Patty lived in Brockton and attended GROW Associates Day program in Randolph. Patty was a special person. Her smile lit up a room, she loved holidays and was kind to everyone she met. Patty was the daughter of the late John and Mary McClay; and loving sister of the late John Jr. McClay. Patty is survived by her brother, Mark McClay of Tuscon, Ariz.; and her sister, Mickey McClay Wilson of Sausalito, Calif. There will be a celebration of Patty's life with her friends at GROW Associates at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 22. There will be a funeral Mass at St. Bridget's Church in Abington on Saturday, March 23, at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GROW Associates. You can donate online by going to www.grow-associates.org and click on the "How to help" tab, or please send donations to GROW Associates, 68 Mazzeo Drive, Randolph, MA 02368. For online guest book, please visit www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now