Patricia A. (Bentley) Hansen, 59, a longtime resident of East Bridgewater, formerly of Plymouth, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 under the care of her family. She was the wife of George E. Hansen Jr. for 25 years. Born in Boston, a daughter of the late William and Stella (Mentis) Bentley, she was raised in East Bridgewater and was a graduate of East Bridgewater High School and attended Massasoit Community College. Patty was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 33 years as a case worker at the Brockton Multi Service Center. Family was everything to Patricia and she enjoyed traveling to Georgia and Florida to visit with family and friends and also enjoyed time spent at the Cape. In addition to her husband George, she is survived by a daughter, Stephanie DeGrechie and her husband Matthew of Middleborough; her siblings, Lane Warren of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Darlene Hoxie of West Bridgewater; a granddaughter, Kyrie DeGrechie of Middleborough and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Billy Chase. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte.138), Easton followed by a funeral service at 8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in Pattys memory may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370 For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2019