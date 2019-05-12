Home

Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
View Map
Patricia A. Jones

Patricia A. Jones Obituary
Patricia Ann Jones, of Brockton, passed away on May 11, 2019, one day before her birthday, at the age of 75. Patricia was born and raised in Quincy. She married her high school sweetheart, the late Merrick Jones IV, and the two had 3 boys together. Patricia was an avid Boston sports fan and would never miss a game of the Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, or Patriots. She was a loving, strong, always happy woman. Patricia enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the ocean, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family. Patricia was the loving mother of the late Merrick (Rick) R. Jones, V. and his wife Paula of Bridgewater; Kevin Jones and his wife Patti of Brockton; and the late Gregory Jones. She was the Grandmother to Meghan, Zachary, Nicholas, Summer, and Dylan. Sister of the late Billy Inglis and Jimmy Inglis. Patricia is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitaion hours will take place at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and a funeral service will take place starting at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Patricia Jones at: PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 12, 2019
