Patricia A. (Turtle) Kelley of Middleboro, formerly of Rochester and West Bridgewater, passed away on December 19, 2019 at the age of 83 at the Nemasket Healthcare Center of complications from Alzheimers. Patsy was predeceased by her beloved husband Thomas F. Kelley, her parents William and Edith (Sewall) Turtle, and her siblings Virginia, William, and Elaine. Left to cherish her memory, she is survived by her children Karen Coughlin and her husband Stephen of Mansfield, Kevin Kelley and his wife Valorie of Hingham, Thomas Kelley and his fianc Margaret Apodaca of Flower Mound, TX and Colin Kelley and his wife Lisa of Rochester. She was the treasured Nana to grandchildren Kevin, Kelley, Matthew, Kathlynn, James, Sara and Daniel and great grandmother to Savannah. She also leaves her sister-in-law Jean Kelley and many nieces and nephews. Patsy was born in Boston and graduated from Cambridge High and Latin. She married Tom in 1957 and they were married for 48 years when Tom died in 2006. They raised their children in West Bridgewater. Patsy was involved in many of her kids activities, including Cub Scouts, CYO, home room parent, and observer of athletics. Her home was always welcome to her childrens friends, and most meals had at least one extra setting at the table. Patsy helped to found and lead the Summer Recreation Department in West Bridgewater for many years, and when her husband Tom served in Desert Storm with the National Guard Army Corps of Engineers Company 181, she led the family support group, ensuring the soldiers families were taken care of. She was creative, artistic and talented with arts and crafts and led an Adult Education Class at the local high school for many years. Patsy had a quick wit, infectious laugh and gave the best hugs. Shell be remembered for her silliness, warmth, wit and compassion with her extended family, friends, and above all her children and grandchildren. She was the best mum, nana and friend you could ask for. She is missed so much already, and her family is so very grateful for the time they had with her, and the lessons in life she taught them. Visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. Her funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 in St. Patricks Church, 82 High St., Wareham. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a or extend an act of kindness towards someone this holiday season. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccg funeralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 24, 2019