Patricia A. Kelly, age 80, passed away peacefully September 24, 2019, in Good Samaritan Medical Center, in Brockton, following a lengthy period of declining health. Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Kelly of Bridgewater. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Mayor of Taunton Bernard F. Cleary and Pauline (Blanchette) Cleary. Patricia had been a 41-year resident of Bridgewater and was formerly of Taunton. She attended Wilfred Academy of Cosmetology School in Boston and worked as a hairdresser in Taunton, owning her own salon for many years. Patricia enjoyed going to musicals, visiting Cape Cod, her family and especially spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Patricia leaves her children, Kevin Kelly and wife Brenda of Franklin, Brian Kelly and wife Melissa of Brockton and Bridget Kelly of Bridgewater; her grandchildren, Caitlin, Sean, Seamus, Connor, Padraig and Donovan. Patricia was the sister of the late James C. Cleary and Pauline M. Cleary. A funeral home service will be held at the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, on Tuesday, October 1, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. Burial will be in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visit our web site www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019