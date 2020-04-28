|
|
Patricia Ann (Langley) King, age 84, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 in her longtime home in Holbrook. Beloved wife of the late Donald L. King. Loving mother of Wayne M. King and wife Sharon of Canton, Karen A. King of Whitman, and Debora A. Hoyte and husband William of Abington. Loving Nana of Shaun, Rachael, Stephen, Matthew, Timothy and the late Erin and great-grandmother of Kayla, T.J., Emma, J.B., Emilia, and Emma-Rae. Patricia will be sorely missed by her family and anyone who was blessed to know her. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic restrictions, all services are private. Her love will shine on in all of her family and friends forever, never to be forgotten of what an amazing individual that she truly was. She will be loved always and forever. Arrangements handled by the Hurley Funeral Home, Holbrook. For online guest book and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 28, 2020